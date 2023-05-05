The Nature as Teacher Preserve for Education, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road in Camden, is inviting children 6 to 8 years old to a “Frogs & Fairies,” a “nature and imagination camp” on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nature as Teacher is also inviting parents and guardians to bring their children who are ages 2 and older to another version of the camp on June 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
At Frogs & Fairies Day Camp, students can let their imaginations run wild while they investigate how the creatures of nature live in their habitats. Students are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale creature or character for a morning spent creating their very own fantastical creatures and matching habitats.
Parents and guardians are invited to picnic at the preserve after programming with their children and then tour the forest full of fairy houses, frog dens, and magical places of students’ imaginations.
To register, email Nature as Teacher Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz at leoncic@clemson.edu.