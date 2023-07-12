The noise coming from the direction of the old house was terrifying.
It was late in the afternoon at our farm home and we kids were out at the edge of the cornfield playing when this terrible cry came from the building.
We used the old house for the storage of cotton, seed, corn and small tools. In this building was an old brick fireplace. Apparently, the building was used in the earlier years as a home for farm laborers.
Our parents and neighbors told the story of how a mother lived in this home and one day went berserk and threw her infant child into the roaring fire in the fireplace. It was after this that on damp cool afternoons the same time each week you could hear the chilling screams coming from the direction of the building.
My brother and I ran home, so terrified we could hardly share our experience about this painful cry coming from the building. Our mother did not laugh but seemed also concerned about our encounter with the ghostly cries of the child.
I don’t ever remember discussing this with my parents after that day. I’ve often wondered within my heart if this was really the baby’s cry or maybe just a bobcat’s cry in the distance.
Just another memory of a country boy growing up on the farm.