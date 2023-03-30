CHURCHES IN THE COMMUNITY

HOPE FEST: New Free Hope Independent Church will host Hope Fest, a free family vendor festival from 1pm to 5pm on April 8, at 1128 Marthan Rd. in Blythewood. This event for the entire community will include vendors, food trucks, shopping, line dancing, bounce houses and more.
BIBLE STUDY: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 307 Longtown Rd. in Ridgeway is hosting a Bible Study at 9:30am on Sundays for Lent. The study will focus on interpreting the symbols in Medieval and Renaissance paintings telling the Bible stories. All are invited.
EASTER EGG HUNT: Aimwell Presbyterian Church, located at 245 S. Means St. in Ridgeway, will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sat., April 1, from 1 to 4pm. For more information visit www.aimwellpca.com.
CAR SHOW: Transfiguration Catholic Church/Knights of Columbus will host a Car Show on Sat., April 1, from 9am to 3pm at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood. For more information email KofCTransfigurationcarshow@gmail.com.