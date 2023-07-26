The Lee County Observer website will be going behind a pay wall beginning Tuesday August 1, 2023.
In order for someone to have website access to the newspaper after that date, you must be a subscriber and have an account created on the website; that account must have the same email address as the subscription account.
You can also “Buy a 24-hour website pass” to any of Paxton Media’s websites by purchasing a $1 pass using your credit card. This will give non-subscribers access to the website for 24 hours.