“Dear friend, do not imitate what is evil but what is good. Anyone who does what is good is from God. Anyone who does what is evil has not seen God.”
NIV 11:1 3 John
We live in a world where it seems we hear of cruelty all around us. Whether we are in our local areas, neighboring cities, or communities, tragedy can seem so common.
Let’s not forget to pray when tragedy strikes. We can also be proactive and pray for peace before the sign of tragedy. Far too many times we’re hearing of shootings, attacks, violence, and other things that we would never imagine.
But I want to encourage you, that when it seems that evil is all around, stand firm and know that you do not have to engage.
Do not become so consumed with the evil that is around you and forget the good that’s from God.
We should still be thankful for the good in our lives even when tragedy seems common.
We have so much to be thankful for.
Remember, the good always outweighs the bad. It may seem that you’re being tried but don’t imitate what is evil. By doing what is good, you represent God. Therefore friend, do not imitate what is evil but what is good. Anyone who does what is good is from God. Anyone who does what is evil has not seen God.
God loves us and even when tragedy seems close He is always near. He will never leave or forsake us. Stand strong in your faith and always do good.
Prayer: God, thank you for love and protection. Thank you for peace in the middle of the storm. Thank you for being a keeper. We love you and we thank you for our blessings. We thank you for the good. Help us represent you even when it seems as if evil is all around us. May we always do good and be pleasing in your sight. In Jesus’ name, amen.