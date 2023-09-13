BISHOPVILLE — The Lee Academy varsity Cavaliers lost to a strong Patrick Henry team 47-21 in an away game Sept. 1. The Cavs are now 1-1 on the season.
The Cavs were strong in the first half of the game. At half time, Patrick Henry was only up 7 points, but the game would quickly slip through the fingers of the Cavaliers in the second half. This is the Cavs’ first loss since their game against Williamsburg last season.
The Cavs’ passing game was still strong with a total of 125 passing yards and two touchdowns. Both of the Cavs’ passing touchdowns were caught by Lance Freidenberger. The first was a 20-yard pass from quarterback Andrew Bowers.
The second, which was arguably the highlight of the game, came from a pass by William West which led to Freidenberger scoring a 50-yard touchdown. Coach David Rankin doesn’t pass the ball often, but showed that he knows how to surprise the opposing defense when he needs to.
The Cavs’ rushing game was still their main focus in the match-up. Bowers had over half of the Cavs’ 193 rushing yards with 97 yards over 12 total carries. Deshon Hadden also had a chunk of the Cavaliers’ rushing yards with 44 yards. Bryson Muldrow also ran the ball for 35 yards. However, no touchdowns came as a result of the Cavaliers running the ball.
On the other side of the ball, Tucker Boyce and his older brother Aubrey led the defense with 6 and 5 tackles, respectively. Another standout was Lance Freidenberger, who had 2 sacks and 2 tackles. Muldrow also put in a respectable performance with 4 tackles.
The special teams played well with Hadden having a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown. Muldrow also had an impressive punt that traveled 51 yards. Kaleb Early continued his extra point attempt streak by not missing any of his 3 attempts. This brings his total successful kicking streak up to 8. The special teams have been a fantastic part of an already well-rounded team.
It seems the Cavaliers have all the tools they need to win games, but head coach David Rankin will certainly be making changes and improvements to the team throughout their practices this week. Stay tuned for the Cavaliers’ next game at home against Dillon Christian.