BETHUNE — For the second year, Duke Energy and the Town of Bethune are presenting Bethune Back to School Bash, a free community event, Tuesday, July 25, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethune Community Park, located at 109 College St.
In addition to school supplies, dozens of partners will be sharing information and services with the community. The town of Bethune will be providing free snow cones served by Kona Ice to all attendees.
“We understand how hard the last few years have been on families, especially with the rising costs of everyday life,” said Quinetta Buterbaugh, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “I’m grateful we are able to bring so many partners to Bethune to share information and equip the children with school supplies for the coming year.”
Susan Holley, mayor of Bethune, said the town of Bethune is “proud to partner with Duke Energy and community entities to form a strong coalition of resources for our students and families. Our mission is to make sure every student kicks off the school year confidently.”
Other participating community partners include Absolute Total Care, Access Kershaw County, ALPHA Behavioral Health Center, Arts Center of Kershaw County, Central Carolina Technical College, DHEC, First Palmetto Bank, Harmony Baptist Church, Healthy Blue, KC Trails, Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, Kershaw County Fire Service, Kershaw County Library System, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, MUSC Kershaw, NAMI South Carolina, Office of Regulatory Staff, Sandhills Medical Foundation, Sandy Level Baptist Church, Santee-Lynches Community Development Corporation, United for Baby, and WelVista.