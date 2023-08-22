The Arts Center of Kershaw County recently announced its latest gallery exhibition: ArtFields Extended: The Arts Center of Kershaw County.
In 2013, the Lake City ArtFields Collective started with a simple goal: Honor the artists of the Southeast with a week’s worth of celebration and competition in the heart of a traditional Southern small town. With more than $145,000 in cash prizes each year, the competition empowers hundreds of contemporary Southern artists to create dazzling new works. As a part of that competition, more than 400 works of art are displayed annually across Lake City. Many artists enter the competition, and some will earn an award — but only the grand prize winner is added to the ArtFields permanent collection each year.
A cross-section of some of the best art produced in the Southeast, ArtFields Extended: Arts Center of Kershaw County features a selection of incredible works from the permanent collection. Each work captures a piece of the time, place, and social context in which it was created, serving as a powerful testament to the incredible talent and perspective of Southern artists.
“The ArtFields collective is doing incredible work to engage Southern artists and grow the arts community in the southeast,” Arts Center Executive Director Dolly Patton said. “We are honored to share this exhibition with our community.”
ArtFields Marketing Manager Roberta Burns added, “We are so thrilled to have a selection of ArtFields winners on display at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. This exhibition truly gives a taste of what the ArtFields event is all about — celebrating Southern artists and the stories they have to tell through their artwork. We hope visitors will be inspired by this work and proud of the caliber of art coming from the Southeastern region.”
This exhibition will be the first in the Art Center’s newly renovated Basset Gallery. With fresh paint and flowing hardwood floors that invite guests into the space, the renovation creates the perfect environment to engage with each exhibition. The Arts Center is especially grateful to the Steven’s Foundation and the Sally and Austin Brown Fund for making our gallery renovation possible. This impactful work would not be possible without their support.
ArtFields Extended: Arts Center of Kershaw County will be open from August 24 to September 23, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The opening reception for ArtFields Extended: The Arts Center of Kershaw County will be held August 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bassett Gallery at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. The reception is open to the public and will include a brief talk led by ArtFields Fine Arts Manager, Kyle Coleman.