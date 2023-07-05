BISHOPVILLE — Lee County native Miles Lewis has been named a 2023 MEKA Award Honoree. Lewis, who now lives in Maryland, graduated from Allen University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science. Growing up in Bishopville, Lewis used to run errands for and spend time with the seniors in his neighborhood.
“I believe this cultivated my passion for serving the senior population,” he said.
His first job was as a case manager for a halfway house, working to reintroduce previously in-carcerated individuals back into the community. Lewis then began working as a crisis counselor for individuals who were suffering an acute mental health crisis.
After gaining experience with those vulnerable populations, he returned to the senior population serving at the Department of Aging.
Lewis started at the Maryland Access Point as a community developer assisting seniors with connecting to community resources.
He then transitioned to Senior Assisted Living Subsidy and Senior Care Program.
There he assisted senior residents with gap-filling services and placement in assisted living facilities.
Throughout his tenure with Prince Georges County Department of Family Services Aging & Disabilities Services Division, he has become a well-known name amongst seniors.