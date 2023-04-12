BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Members of Bishopville City Council recently took a field trip to Roland Street beside the old tennis courts to see where clogged ditches are being cleared of trees and roots. Since flooding in the city limits has been a problem for years, moreso in certain neighborhoods, local officials are grateful that some progress is being made to alleviate the storm water problem.
City, county and state Department of Transportation officials formed a storm water committee a year or so ago to try and address some of the flooding issues—by cleaning out some of the long-overgrown ditches at the heart of the problem.
City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said the ongoing work is being made possible with “C” Funds secured from the Lee County Transportation Committee (CTC), which appropriates state funding for transportation projects in Lee County.
“Our local transportation committee—Tom Drayton, Andrew Moses and Al Holland—is trying to help us build relationships with city, county and state because we all have a stake in this,” McCutchen said. “Sometimes it’s hard to define just whose responsibility is this ditch? Well, it’s in the city, coming out of the county and affecting state roads. So all of us have a joint responsibility to find a solution.”
McCutchen said if a ditch in the city backs up, “then it’s going to create possible problems in the county or on state roads. We’ve all sat down in meetings together and talked about what we can do. The Lee CTC appropriated about $150,000 in C fund money for us to use jointly. So this is a project and a partnership to address this issue, which is one of our greater needs right now.”
The ditch being cleared of trees and roots on Roland Street “comes off of Denny Pond, comes back around through Wilson Street and comes out on Highway 15 near the old Bishopville High School,” McCutchen said. “Eventually, it winds in to Lynches River.”
More ditches will be cleared on Roland and Green streets, he said. “From there, they will work on ditches in the Harlem Blue Pond area,” McCutchen said. “We’re going to try, as long as money is available, to continue to clean up these ditches. What we’ve done so far, we can see positive results. This has just been a good, joint working relationship. You don’t often hear of city, county and a state agency coming together to combine resources to make things like this happen but this is all of our community and we all have the desire to make it the best we can. It’s just been a good, overall relationship and helps to solve a lot of problems that, under normal circumstances, you just wouldn’t be able to solve.”
Once the ditches are cleaned, the city will maintain them. “We’ll come in on an annual basis and keep them clear,” McCutchen said. “Because if you don’t, you’re going to have the same problem in a few years. You’ve first got to solve it, then you’ve got to maintain it. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
By law, counties spend at least 25% of their C funds on the state highway system for construction, improvements and maintenance. The remaining 75% of the “C” funding may be used for state or local road repairs, maintenance or improvements. The Lee CTC selects and approves projects to be funded.