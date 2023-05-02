Voters went to the polls Tuesday in the City of Chester to pick a mayor and four members of Council.
As of press time on Tuesday, no problems or abnormalities had been reported with the election. Four of the five races on the ballot were competitive, with at least two candidates for voters to choose from. The mayor’s seat is up for grabs this year and incumbent Wanda Stringfellow, who has served four non-consecutive terms, filed for reelection. She was opposed by Ken Lebbon, Betty Johnson Leake and current Councilman Carlos Williams, who gave up his Ward 4 seat to run for mayor.
In Ward I, first-term incumbent Councilman Wade Young was opposed by Darlene Wright. In Ward 2, incumbent TaTanish Campbell (who won a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Betty Bagley) chose not to seek a second term in office. Local business owner David Claytor was the lone candidate to file for the seat and barring a sudden write-in campaign, will win the seat.
Long-serving Ward 3 incumbent Annie Reid filed to seek another term and was opposed by Ursula Boyd-Crosby. Three candidates were vying for the seat Williams is vacating in Tony Nelson, William King and Jennifer Brecheisen.
Polls didn’t close until after the News & Reporter’s deadline. Check our website and social media pages for results. According Karen Roach, county elections director, 205 people voted early in the election, 67 absentee ballots were received and 117 people voted in-person, day-of as of 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.