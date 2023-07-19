BISHOPVILLE — Black Creek Wildlife Center presented “Critters of the Carolinas” at Lee State Park in July 8 in front of an audience of enthralled children and adults. Center owner Holly Sellers brought a number of “animal ambassadors” out to the park to help both young and old learn more about these creatures.
“We were thrilled to be asked to educate at Lee State Park!” Sellers said. “We brought a few native species and their not-so-native friends from around the world to be ambassadors for their species.” During the presentation, participants learned how the animals defend themselves, find food, as well as a few “junior biologist” vocabulary words like “invasive, native. carapace, platsron, and even some Latin names.
Lee State Park Interpreter Laura Kirk said the wildlife center had brought some animals out to the park last summer to educate youngsters at the 4H camp.
“While I was watching that presentation, I thought wow, this would be great to offer to the general public!” Kirk said. So she worked with Sellers to schedule the program, then advertised it through the state park media outlets.
“We had 40 registrations,” Kirk said. “Everyone who came had a great time and learned a lot. The Center brought snakes, a tortoise, and a few mammals. If the participants wanted to touch a snake or a tortoise, they could.”
There were also opportunities for getting a photo taken with the each of the animals. “I could see that a couple participants were a little wary of the snakes but they still got up and got their photos taken with them,” she said. “That’s a success in my book! As a park ranger, my job isn’t to make everyone love snakes. My job is to hopefully get people to want to understand more about snakes and other ‘less lovable’ wildlife like spiders and see how important they are so when these critters are found in the wild, people’s first reaction is curiosity and not how to kill them.”
Kirk said everyone has heard the saying “The only good snake is a dead snake.”
Well, that is totally wrong, she says. “The only good snake is a live snake!” Kirk said.
There will be another program presented by Black Creek Wildlife Center at Lee State Park at the end of the month. Registration is required due to limited seating.
There’s no cost but a donation to the center is required.
Go online to register and read the list of needed items for donation: https://reserve.southcarolinaparks.com/register/critters-of-the-carolinas