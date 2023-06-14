• The Lee County Republicans will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the S.C. Cotton Museum. Light refreshments will be served.
• There will be a Health Fair at the S.C. Cotton Museum on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. All Shades of Wellness is a 501c organization dedicated to increasing awareness of health issues, influencing behavioral and lifestyle changes, providing preventive measures and educating the public on available resources. Dr. Shamva Wright-Shingler is the founder and CEO.
• Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24. That’s the day of the Lizard Man Stomp in downtown Bishopville! There will be a parade, food trucks, games for children, arts and crafts, music, line dancing, face painting and more! Parade begins at 10 a.m.
• Everyone is cordially invited to an Open House to tour recent updates to the South Carolina Cotton Museum on Sunday, June 25 from 2-5 p.m. Experience exhibits featuring the history of cotton, from plant to finished product throughout more than 200 years of South Carolina history.
• Life Empowerment Community Outreach will distribute Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at 232 Gregg Street. Supplies are limited. Applicants must be 60 years old or older and meet income and residence requirements. Proof of income and identity (driver's license or ID card) must be provided. Please call 803-484-7085 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.