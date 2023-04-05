Tomorrow, Thursday, April 6, will be packed with all sorts of good stuff at the library! Join us first thing in the morning for Coffee & Conversations with Lee County Disabilities & Special Needs Board Executive Director Wendy Parnell from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Drop in, chat, ask questions, or just hang out with members of your community.
Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join us for our Bankruptcy Law Talk courtesy of volunteer lawyers from the S.C. Bar. We’d love to know if you’re coming to the Law Talk, so give us a call at 803-484-5921 or email us at lcplstaff@leecountylibrarysc.org to register!