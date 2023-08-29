The Lewisville offense is stacked with explosive playmakers, they just needed someone to light the fuse.
“After last week we got in the film room and got things fixed,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware. “And that first big play got things going.”
Lewisville scored on its second play from scrimmage and proceeded to score 42 point in the first 17 minutes of Friday’s game against Buford on the way to a 49-0 victory.
Lewisville actually lost yardage on its first offensive play, but kept things going in the right direction the rest of the night. On second-and-long, quarterback Ian Grissom dropped back and bought some time with his legs just as receiver De’Adrian Robinson ran past a defender down the far sidelines. Grissom hit him in stride with a perfect throw for an 80-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. It was the first offensive touchdown of the year for the team after the season-opening loss at AA powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate when the team’s only score came via an interception return.
Joaquan Howze then immediately put the offense in prime scoring position with an interception he returned to the Yellow Jacket five. Damion Fee scored on a run right between the tackles for a 14-0 score.
The defense got in on the scoring action on Buford’s next drive as Zach Rogers snared an interception, got a convoy of blockers and went 42 yards to the end zone. That made it 21-0 just nine minutes into the game.
Buford’s turnover woes continued on the next drive when they lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, which was recovered by Daquan Evans. Five plays later, Grissom hit Dion Brown on a quick screen pass. He cut to the inside, weaved his way through traffic and scored on a 13-yard catch-and-run to post the Lions to a 28-0 lead late in the first.
Jordan Strong hauled in a 50-yard receiving touchdown on Lewisville’s first offensive play of the second quarter. Joaquan Howze recorded his second pick on Buford’s ensuing drive and Jacorreun Howze put his team in easy striking distance thanks to 56 pass from Grissom. Fee did the rest, running would-be tacklers over on a 20-yard touchdown.
At that point (with 7:28 left in the second quarter), with the margin being 42 points (at 42-0) there was a running clock the rest of the game, per new South Carolina High School League rules. Even with the rest of the frame shortened, the Lions had time for one more trip to the end zone, with Strong doing the honors.
Lewisville emptied its bench in the second half and neither team dented the scoreboard. Buford broke one long play to get in scoring position but the Lewisville defense held them to a missed field goal attempt. Boulware said he was proud of that unit for maintaining the shutout.
It was a bit of a tumultuous week for Lewisville. Until Wednesday, the team was preparing for a road trip to Wagener-Salley, but that school suffered the tragic loss of a teacher and the game was cancelled. The Lions thought they had a substitute lined up in Orangeburg-Wilkinson but that fell through before Buford was lined up on Thursday.
“It’s a credit to our coaches. We had about half a day to prepare for the game,” Boulware said.
Fee and Strong both scored twice, Grissom threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns (in a half) and the defense came up with four turnovers.
The Lions, now 1-1, will go to Chesterfield this week.