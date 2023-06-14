April 29, 1927 —
May 22, 2023
Emma Orris, 96, of South Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 22, 2023.
She was born on April 29, 1927, in Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Caroline (Doughten) Smith.
She was the beloved mother of Linda (Russell Dowhower), loving grand-mother of Lisa, Daniel (Deanna), great grandmother of Jamie, great great grandmother of Aaliyah, sister-in-law of Donald, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Lester, who she was married to for sixty-six years, sisters Bette and June, and brother Nelson.
Emma lived a full life as a homemaker and worked as a babysitter, caregiver, and in the retail and manufacturing sector. She enjoyed traveling, her collections, utilizing her creative gifts, family get-togethers, and her church. She is deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever.
A private graveside service in Pennsylvania is planned.