BISHOPVILLE — Hop aboard our whisper-quiet, open-air tour vehicle and explore the park along the historic Loop Road at Lee State Park!
“We will visit historic points of interest while keeping an eye out and ears open for park wildlife like white-tailed deer, many species of birds, and turtles out and about on the park” said Park Ranger and Interpreter Laura Kirk.
The guided tram tours will be held July 27, Aug. 12 and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. The tour will leave the Education Center parking lot at 10 a.m. Registration is required and cost is $10 per person.
To reserve a seat on this tour or another scheduled future tour, please visit our website: https://southcarolinaparks.com/lee/programs-and-events
Wear clothing appropriate for the weather and also for riding on a 15 mph open air tram. Bring water and bug repellent Optional: binoculars, camera, sunglasses, and hat. If you have questions, please contact us at the park office.
Lee State Park covers acres of wetlands, sand hills and mixed pine-hardwood forests along the Lynches River in Lee County, four miles east of Bishopville. The park also features camping, hiking, picnicking, equestrian facilities and a boardwalk into the wetlands.
For more information, go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com\lee.