June Sponsor a Day
The Bishopville Opera House May “Sponsor a Day” program participants for June are:
June 2 in Memory of William D. Welsh by Cindy Welsh
June 5 in Memory of William D. Welsh by Welsh Farms
June 6 in Memory of Marion McAnderson by Don and Susan Mathis
June 8 in Honor of Wilma K. McClure by Davis A. Kirkpatrick
June 12 in Memory of Lila Mae Welsh by Welsh Farms
