June Sponsor a Day

The Lee County Arts Council would like to thank all the wonderful members, sponsors and all others who have donated for showing their support of the arts in Lee County.

Your support ensures that the Lee County Arts Council can continue to give the community a venue and the opportunity to promote various art-related events to be held at the Bishopville Opera House. Thank you again for you continuous support of the arts.

The Bishopville Opera House May “Sponsor a Day” program participants for June are:

June 2 in Memory of William D. Welsh by Cindy Welsh

June 5 in Memory of William D. Welsh by Welsh Farms

June 6 in Memory of Marion McAnderson by Don and Susan Mathis

June 8 in Honor of Wilma K. McClure by Davis A. Kirkpatrick

June 12 in Memory of Lila Mae Welsh by Welsh Farms

Thank you again for all your support and concern for the arts in Lee County.

