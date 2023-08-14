For more information, contact: Richard Zaremba (203) 249-6446 dadzaremba@hotmail.com Indian Land, SC 29707 August 14, 2023
The Knights of Columbus Council 14765 will be sponsoring its fourth annual Clothes for Kids fundraiser for the school year starting this month.
This program’s purpose is to raise cash donations in order to buy new clothing items for Lancaster County public school children in need.
The Knights have provided this type of support over the past several years, which now includes all 12 Lancaster County elementary schools, as well as the Indian Land Middle and Intermediate schools.
The local Knights Council originally initiated a Coats for Kids program, which soon evolved into the Clothes for Kids fundraiser, as it became apparent that the need went beyond just providing winter coats. The goal is to raise money to fill specific clothing needs, including coats, pants, shirts, socks, underwear, etc., as identified by each participating school’s representatives.
Last year, the Knights Council collected over $13,000 to buy more than 3,000 articles of new clothing for deserving students. This year, the Knights are hoping to surpass that by 10%. Also, it should be noted that 100% of all contributions received are dedicated to buying new Clothes for Kids.
This year’s fundraiser drive will start on Monday, Aug. 28, and run for two weeks. In Sun City Carolina Lakes, volunteers will be stationed at the Knights of Columbus display table at the entrance to the Lake House, 1353 Del Webb Blvd., from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug 28 and 30 and on Sept. 1, 5 and 7 to offer donors a tasty snack while collecting cash and check donations.
Although this campaign will be live for only two weeks, the need for clothing does not stop, so the Knights will continue to accept donations from the greater Lancaster County area all year long. You can help this worthy charitable cause by mailing your check to their secure lockbox, made payable to: Knights of Columbus #14765, 6277 Carolina Commons Drive, Suite 600-358, Indian Land, SC 29707.
The Knights of Columbus Council extends its appreciation for your generous support.
With over 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities to put their faith into action to serve the church, the community, families and young people. In recent years, the Knights of Columbus at all levels of the organization raised and distributed millions of dollars for charitable causes as well as millions of hours of volunteer services.