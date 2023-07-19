BISHOPVILLE — A Bishopville man who served his community and country is being mourned by those who loved and will miss him. Tom Drayton, 75, passed away on July 8 after a brief illness. A former mayor and city councilman, Drayton, who also served his country as a U.S. Marine, ran his family’s business, City Nursery, for many years.
Former Bishopville mayor Grady Brown said Drayton was his “friend in totality.” Brown said he and Drayton “always enjoyed our conversations, whether about government or local affairs or roads that needed to be resurfaced or paved. Tom was a smart, articulate individual who enjoyed being with and around people.”
A 1966 graduate of Bishopville High School, Drayton attended Wingate College and the University of Georgia. In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from December 1968 until December 1969. He returned to the family business, City Nursery, in 1970, and served as president from 1981 until 2019. Drayton served on the Bishopville City Council from 1975 until 1983, and served as mayor of Bishopville from 1983-1991.
In addition, he was a member of the S.C. Highway Commission from 1991-1994. At the time of his death, Drayton was serving as chairman of the Lee County Transportation Committee.
He was also a past vice chairman of the Santee Council of Governments and was honored by the Lee County Chamber of Commerce as the Business Person of the Year in 2006.
“I had the opportunity and pleasure of putting Tom on the S.C. Highway Commission when I was serving in the S.C. House of Representatives,” Brown said. “During his tenure as not only a member of that commission, but also as chairman, he worked tirelessly to bring many road projects to Lee County. I also had the opportunity to work with him when he was on city council and when he was mayor. Tom is another valued friend, and customer, who I’ve had the pleasure of working with for 57 years; that’s how long I’ve been in the barber business. From the standpoint of personal friendship, I’ve lost a very dear friend.”
Others who knew Drayton also spoke to a life lived serving others.
Sen. Gerald Malloy said Drayton was the definition of a true public servant. As the chairman of the Lee County Transportation Committee, “Tom actually drove the area, fairly often, to see firsthand, the condition of the roads in Lee County,” Malloy said. “Tom stayed steadfast at his job on that committee. He was a local boy who did good; he served our country as a Marine in one of the most difficult times of our last few generations then returned home and served his community in many ways…His was a life well lived and filled with service to others. Life’s most pervasive question is what are you doing for others? Even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve.”
Rep. Will Wheeler said Drayton gave selflessly of his time and resources. “Tom served his country in Vietnam, came home and grew the family nursery business and, after serving as mayor of Bishopville, then served for many years on the Highway Commission,” Wheeler said. “When the County Transportation Committees were set up in the mid 1990s, Tom began serving as chairman of our CTC. Hands down, he was the hardest working CTC chairman anywhere. He knew the C-fund system extremely well and the CTC played a big part in getting some of the major projects of the last few years across the finish line. Tom loved his family, his church and he loved Lee County. We are going to miss him dearly.”
Ronnie Williams said he first got to know Drayton during Tom’s tenure on city council. “When Tom became mayor, he’s the one who came to me about becoming fire chief,” he recalls. “He and I had a good working relationship.”
For the past few years, Williams said he got to know Drayton more on a personal level. “Tom did a lot for the city of Bishopville that most people never realized,” he said. “He never drew a salary while he was mayor; he would take that money and pay people’s water bills who couldn’t afford it. That was something he did and didn’t make public; it wasn’t something he bragged about. It was just something he wanted to do. That’s just one of his attributes that endeared him to me—the fact that he didn’t want it known was sort of unique.”
Both Drayton and Williams are Vietnam combat veterans. “Tom spent his time in the trenches like a lot of us,” Williams said. ”He had some demons he brought back with him from Vietnam and I think those affected him like it affects most of us who have been through that. Once I found out more about his Marine experience, I got to understand Tom a little better—the way he thought, the way he acted, the way he carried himself. He was just like every other Marine I’ve ever known. You can always tell a Marine but you can’t tell him much.”
In recent years, Drayton began dropping by the Cotton Museum in the mornings for coffee and “Round Table” discussions with his buddies. The men there shared some of the same issues, including frustration over navigating the sometimes difficult VA health care system. “Tom would come to me for advice and I’d try to keep track with what was going on with him,” Williams said. “His patience sometimes wouldn’t allow him to abide by some of the strict protocols the VA has…Tom was an intelligent man. He always had his ducks in a row. When he asked a question, he already knew the answer. I’m going to miss the son of a gun, there’s no doubt about that.”
Drayton held the distinct honor of 50 years of continuous membership in the American Legion and VFW. “A lot of times you’ll miss a year by accident,” Williams said. “But Tom never missed a year, from the time he joined—for 50 solid years he was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He supported the veterans in Lee County a lot more than people realize.”
Herb Cooper, who serves as a consultant with the Lee County Transportation Committee, said as chairman of the CTC, Drayton spent “untold hours” working to select roads that most needed to be improved throughout the county. “People do not realize how many miles Tom drove at his own expense looking at various road conditions before making recommendations to the other committee members regarding where to spend the limited road funds,” he said.
Drayton “thought carefully in a methodical manner to ensure roads were selected to be resurfaced equally throughout all parts of the county,” Cooper added. “Making the county more attractive and safer for the residents and visitors was important to Tom. Resurfacing roads in low and moderate income areas of Bishopville and Lynchburg was also a priority for him.”
He said Drayton worked behind the scenes in various ways, leveraging a small portion of the limited county transportation funds to obtain large amounts of federal funding for projects such as the Bishopville Bypass and the new sidewalks and lighting project on US-15. “He was one of the most productive Transportation Committee chairmen in the state and certainly one of the most dedicated,” Cooper said.
Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham was one year ahead of Drayton in high school. “I’ve known him all of my adult life,” Windham said. “What I’ll remember most about Tom is that he was a very effective mayor. He was all about getting things done, producing positive results that would benefit this community and he took his position as mayor very serious. In addition, and he got this honest, Tom and his family were always very supportive of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. And he loved Bishopville and Lee County and I’ll say he liked Clemson University.”
Drayton’s wife Ami said one of Tom’s favorite sayings was “It is not what your community can do for you, but what you can do for your community.” She said that saying summarized who Tom was. “He just loved people,” Ami said. “He would talk to anyone who would listen. He loved me, our children, our extended family, our friends and his breakfast club buddies with all his heart…Tom was Tom. You had to love him for who he was.”
And Tom loved Lee County, she said. “He loved City Nursery,” Ami said. “He loved his Clemson Tigers. He was a man of faith and could give the best blessings and prayers…even though the food may have gotten a little cold in the process!”
Drayton was “a much better giver than receiver,” Ami said. “He had a huge heart and he was my love. I’m heartbroken over losing him but I know where Tom is and that gives me comfort to know that he is in heaven with his mother, father and brother.”
Drayton was a lifetime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and held numerous positions on the church board as well as being in charge of the cemetery and serving as chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010.