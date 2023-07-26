A sad day it was for the Stevens family in 1949. Arising early on this particular morning, my dad discovered that death had once again struck our farm family.
My brother and I lost not only a family member, but also the most wonderful, gentleness, kindest and peaceful friend that any family could have.
He was one family member you could count on. He would let us small kids jump up on his back and walk with us around the farm. He would even allow us to pinch his face and make funny faces.
He never caused any discord in our relationships. If he had any animosity or other ill will toward any of his family, he kept it to himself rather than cause conflict among us.
In fact, he hardly ever talked to any of us. He was very timid in our presence; he only talked with a whine when he knew it was time to eat.
Our family made it through this terrible loss. Funeral arrangements were hurriedly made because of the awful summer heat. Dad just took a large chain, hooked it around our brother’s neck and pulled him way back into the woods and left him there.
We boys tagged along and mourned at the open grave. Old Red was the best mule we ever had.
Days later my brother and I visited Old Red’s open grave to pay our respect.
As we approached the site we became very fearful for it looked as though Red was breathing and alive. We stood some distance and called to old Red and suddenly he became very still.
Still fearful, we slowly approached and threw a couple of stones, hitting old Red and again his body began to tremble. Suddenly, several possums appeared and ran away.
It was then that we knew old Red was delivering those possums a feast of horsemeat.
This was just another of those “had to happen sooner or later” moments for us country folks in Lee County.