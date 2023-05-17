BISHOPVILLE — South Atlantic Canners, Inc., a Coca-Cola production cooperative that includes several Coca-Cola distributors, has announced plans to expand its Lee County operations. The company’s $28.7 million investment will create 15 new jobs over the next five years.
South Atlantic Canners Senior Plant Director Troy Santoscoy said the investment “reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola distributors to manufacture our products in Lee County and South Carolina. This investment will positively impact our ability to serve our team, customers and communities, and hopefully encourages future economic development in the region.”
At their May 9 meeting, members of Lee County Council gave second reading of a fee-in-lieu agreement with South Atlantic Canners designed to encourage the company’s investment and expansion. During a public hearing held before council’s regular meeting, Lee Administrator Alan Watkins said the county originally approved a fee-in-lieu agreement with South Atlantic Canners in 2017 “for an expansion at that time…Now, instead of creating a second fee-in-lieu, we decided to simply amend the original agreement, adding the additional investment and jobs to the agreement….This is a tremendous investment in our community. That capital creates additional tax revenue through the fee and of course, additional jobs are wonderful for the community.”
Watkins said South Atlantic Canners plans to renovate its existing facility and add new, state-of-the-art equipment.
Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham called South Atlantic Canners “a substantial and sound company in Lee County. Their significance is evidenced by not only providing quality jobs and investment, but also by being a strong community partner and steep stakeholder. We are excited about this second expansion and offer unwavering support in ensuring continued success. Thank you for choosing Lee County once again. We celebrate your growth and thus ours!”
Lee County Councilman Gordon Eckley is chairman of TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Board. “South Atlantic Canners’ decision to expand at its Bishopville facility speaks volumes about our ability to support companies in our region,” Eckley said. “They have proven themselves as a dynamic partner and employer, and we are committed to the same level of excellence, providing ample support, eager talent and enthusiastic community leadership and buy-in.”
Gov. Henry McMaster said the expansion is “yet another indication that companies are not only finding success in South Carolina but also recognizing it as a place where they can continue to thrive for years to come. This expansion is a clear indication of their confidence in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”
South Atlantic Canners. Located at 601 Cousar Street, is managed by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes and produces more than 300 brands and flavors of beverages across 14 states and Washington, D.C., to more than 60 million people.
The expansion is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2027. Initial hiring for new positions is underway; interested applicants should visit www.work4coke.com for more information.