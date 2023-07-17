A traffic stop on July 13 led to a man being arrested for drug and other charges and a second man arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Chester County Sheriff'sOffice, 'on July 13, 2023 at approximately 5:00 PM, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of I-77 and SC Highway #9. The driver was identified as Vernon Smalls, who had a suspended license, and the passenger of the vehicle was Antwan Ancrum. Ancrum was wanted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant.
Upon arrest, Deputies recovered a Glock 9mm handgun from the vehicle.
'Upon being transported to the Chester County Detention Center, Deputies located an amount weighing in excess of 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana on Vernon Smalls.
Sheriff's Deputies have charged these subjects with the following crimes:
Vernon Smalls was charged with Driving Under Suspension (DUS), Felon in Possession of a handgun, Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 100 grams) - 1st Offense and Possession of Marijuana.
Bond was denied on all these charges.
Antwan Ancrum was arrested on an outstanding Warrant.