• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. has been cancelled.
• New Life Praise Temple will have a Family & Friends Day on Saturday, July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring the kids out for some fun and great food! The address is 955 US 15, Bishopville.
• There will be a Lee County 250 Committee public information meeting at the S.C. Cotton Museum/Veterans Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year’s event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors’ banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it’s not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.