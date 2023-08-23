BISHOPVILLE — Another inmate pleaded guilty last week to charges related to his actions in the deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution.
According to a press release issued by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), Chan Soheap Bun, 39, who is now housed at McCormick Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband and criminal conspiracy.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison to run concurrently with his current 30-year sentence. He received 998 days of jail time credit.
Bun’s charges involve his part of the riot in housing unit F-5, according to SCDC officials.
The contraband refers to weapons he possessed during the incident.
In July, four inmates pleaded guilty to various charges for their part in the riot. Rahim F. Carter, 40, Tyrone Lewis Jr., 34, and Arsenio Donta C. Colclough, 36, all pleaded guilty to having contraband weapons during a riot. They were sentenced to three to five years and credited with time served.
Mike Smalls, 28, pleaded guilty to second degree assault and battery by mob and conspiracy.
He was sentenced to 18 years and got credit for time served.
All four inmates lived in the same housing unit on the night of the riot.
The riot left seven inmates dead and 17 others wounded and was the deadliest prison riot in the U.S. in a quarter century.
In a July press conference, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said the inmates who took part in “violent mayhem fueled by contraband and illegal cell phones are now being held accountable.
This is just the beginning. We intend to prosecute everyone charged with crimes involving the Lee riot.”
Cases involving other inmates charged in the riot are expected to be scheduled soon, officials said.
The agencies thank the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Attorney General’s office for assistance in investigating and prosecuting these cases.