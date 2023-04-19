Some days I dream about the good ole days when life was slow as the day was long. Now, we rush and a day passes so fast.
Sometimes I believe it would just be great to return to a day when I could wake up and hear my mother cooking breakfast, the smell of that country ham from the smokehouse flowing through the air, the sound of that Louisiana Coffee perking on the old wood burning stove, cows, horses and mules bellowing as they wait to be fed, chickens crowing in the barnyard, hogs grunting as they feed, dogs barking, and cats up on a tree limb watching all the activity below.
The oak wood burning in the chimney, sweet potatoes baking under hot coals, the sweet odor of fresh soil turning under the horse-drawn plow, birds singing, the old fox waiting for a meal, cotton pickers singing, hawks flying in the distance, the caw of the crow, father giving us boys his oral to-do list, riding around the farm on Henry, the mule, and staking ole Betsy out.
The throwing of horse shoes, playing dodge ball, friends over for a baseball game, cowboy movies at the Lucknow picture show, rolling tires and making sand packers.
These were the days for us country folks.