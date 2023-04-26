BISHOPVILLE
A unique and funky “hubcap garden” is Bishopville artist Susan Ciotti’s latest addition to downtown!
Located at the corner of North Main Street and Cedar Lane near what was once the Greyhound Bus station, the “garden” features brightly painted hubcaps that have been turned into flowers and attached to an old metal fence that has long been an eyesore.
“It’s where the buses used to come through and they put up a fence there a long time ago to deter people from driving through the little alley,” Ciotti said. “I actually rode a Greyhound bus to Bishopville from New York, coming in to see my parents once, like 35 years ago.”
A natural born collector and always on the lookout for interesting items that can be turned into art, Ciotti has been picking up hubcaps on the side of roads “from here to Hartsville” for 10 years, finally deciding she had enough to use for some kind of art project.
“I got the idea for the garden from Pintrest,” she says. “And I’m a recycle artist so I’m always looking for ways to turn trash into something different and keep it out of our landfill.”
The “garden” now beautifies the space between Ciotti’s art studio and Kool Treatz, which recently reopened on Main Street and serves a variety of sweets, including ice cream and Italian ice. Bishopville City Councilman Gloria Lewis, whose daughter Kaulonda owns Kool Treatz, said they are excited and plan to install a seating area in front of the hubcap garden so customers can enjoy their treats, the cool spring evenings and Ciotti’s art.
The garden is also right beside the large pair of angel’s wings that Ciotti painted on the side of her building several years as the perfect photo op. Visible as you enter town on Highway 15, it’s been used hundreds of times by both locals and those just passing through Bishopville.
Ciotti said Kim Cox, a friend who also helps with Ciotti’s popular paint parties and classes, helped her assemble and install the hubcap garden. “Kim also makes beautiful bows for me,” Ciotti said. “She used to be a boss of mine when we were both still working. Now we’re both retired and love to do the same stuff.”
To complete the look of flowers, Ciotti used nylon webbing used in vintage lawn chairs, painting strips of the material for leaves and stems that attach to the hubcaps.
Her goal is to beautify spaces around town while turning “trash to treasure. I collect things for a long time until I have enough to do something with them. My husband and I have picked up plastic bottle caps down our back walk in the alley and that’s going to be another project. We’ve got a 25 gallon barrel full of those,” she says.
Then there are barrels of corks and buttons and other items that most people simply discard. But Ciotti sees potential in the things that others cannot see. And she is always generous in sharing her artistic talent and creations with the town she loves and calls home.
Passionate about her art and desire to make her community better, Ciotti “thinks outside the box” in searching for ways to affect positive change and show off a brighter Bishopville.
“I’ve had some interest in people wanting me to do some more installation art, murals or signage, around town, and I hope that will work out,” she says. “I just look forward to doing more for our town.”
Ciotti and her husband Steve are the owners of the Accidental Artist in the Blue Moon Studio, where Susan hosts a variety of classes and events, including art classes for bridal parties, birthdays, office parties and her popular $10 Tuesday art classes for kids.