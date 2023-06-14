I pulled the cover over my head, held my breath in fear that somehow it would burst through the door and snatch me from my bed.
Our home was one hundred feet away from Schrock’s Hall-Munn’s mill house and pond. In this pond were some monstrous alligators and bull frogs. My brother and I were told by our parents the dam on the pond was off-limits unless they were with us.
I had a disturbing memory of our pet dog disappearing in a splash of water while swimming in the pond a few days earlier. On this particular night, the roaring and bellowing was so loud I just knew that the crocs were on our porch. I knew this was the end for there was only one door to my room and I was hemmed up inside. I could see myself standing on my bed as the door swung into pieces.
There he was attacking the furniture and then headed for me. It was at this moment that I reached for my BB gun. Heroic courage created in me a determination for desperate survival and I killed my first alligator!
Word of my amazing victory spread quickly around Lucknow and Schrock’s communities. Folks were admiring my kill and praising the bravery of Cecil Stevens. The five-year-old had delivered his family from certain death.
Suddenly, I heard my mother’s voice--calling for me to wake up.
Just the way it was in the Good Ole Days.