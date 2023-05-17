BISHOPVILLE — A Lee Correctional Institution (LCI) officer was arrested May 8 and charged with trafficking fentanyl, providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.
South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General said Alkeena Eu-Neiger Hackett, 26, of Greenwood was found trying to bring a metal “grill” mouthpiece into LCI hidden in her hair. The grill was discovered while the officer was being scanned in for her shift.
According to affidavits included with a release from the SCDC, the woman admitted to attempting to bring the grill to an inmate by the name of “Gunsmoke.”
Officers conducted a search of the woman’s vehicle and found a rock-like substance weighing 129 grams that tested positive for fentanyl. The release said the woman was fired after her arrest.
The SCDC thanked the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the arrest.