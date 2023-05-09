• Karly Kirkley, of Jefferson, is the 2023 winner of the Excellence in Business - BA Concentration Award at Spartanburg Methodist College (SMC).
This award is given annually by SMC on the recommendation of the business faculty to a graduating senior in the BA degree program. The recipient must meet a number of criteria including, but not limited to earning scores within the top 5 percent of their BABA concentration, demonstrating a commitment to excellence in learning, and exemplifying a high standard of ethics.
In addition, Aidan Simmons, of Elgin, received first place and an honorable mention in the 2023 A.J.R. Helmus Foundation Awards for Poetry at SMC.
• Caitlyn Curtin, of Lugoff, at University of Maryland Global Campus, and Breanna Stevens of Elgin at Winthrop University were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
• Connor Erwin, of Lugoff, recently received the John Paul Jones Award at The Citadel. The award is presented to a Navy ROTC midshipman second class who has demonstrated leadership excellence and military bearing personifying the high ideals and principles which motivated and sustained our naval forefathers. The Citadel professor of naval science selects the recipient of the sword. The Charleston Commandery Naval Order of the United States sponsors the award.
It is one of a number of awards presented during one of the first major events during the commencement season at The Citadel — the annual awards convocation for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.