BISHOPVILLE — Dedication of the Lucknow Fire Station was held July 20, bringing the total number of rural fire stations in Lee County to 13, noted county administrator Alan Watkins.
He said construction of the county’s fire stations was made possible by the Capital Penny Sales Tax. The 2012 and 2018 Capital Penny Sales Tax Referendums provided $255,000 for construction of the Spring Hill, Lucknow and St. Charles communities’ rural fire stations.
The Capital Penny Sales Tax has also provided $4.1 million that has been used to purchase 10 new fire trucks, multiple fire engines and tankers, a rescue truck for accident scenes and equipment to outfit all of the county’s new vehicles.
“We’ve also used $145,000 to repair existing fire stations,” Watkins said. “The total expended on the county’s fire service from 2012 and 2018 Capital Penny Sales Tax referendums to date is $4.5 million.”
In addition, the county has been able to add “24/7 staff” on duty in the fire service in the past five years, Watkins said, thanks to a partnership with the city of Bishopville. “The city is currently contributing financially towards that effort,” he added.