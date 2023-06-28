One of the greatest pleasures for us country boys was fishing. Throwing out that hook in just the right spot to get that fish took repeated tries that created within us a real sense that it was there waiting for us to claim.
We country boys used poles with line and hook attached. We never heard of a rod and reel or spinning outfit in the old days.
In fact, we were just plain and simple with our earthworms, grubs or Catawba worms. Sometimes we would get special bait from dead pine trees called sawyer worms.
Locating fallen dead pine trees, we would put our ear against it and listen for that sawing sound. We would then peel the bark away and collect sawyers for our bait can.
During the summer, the collection of worms from Mama’s tomato bushes was easy fishing bait for us kids. Around the barn we could always find crawlers in moist soil.
As we grew into teens, we learned to catch larger fish with smaller fish such as sun perch. A bass or jack couldn’t resist the temptation of an easy meal. Since we mostly fished in small streams, there was what seemed to be the everlasting bites of cooters, eels and catfish.
When the fishing day was over, we country boys appreciated the God-given honor of just being country.