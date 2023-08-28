McBee — The Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge will host a free Hunter Education Course on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the refuge office, 23734 U.S. 1, three miles north of McBee.
The course, which runs from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be taught by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Hunter education is not just for youth and not just for hunters. The program is for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and has an interest in conservation. It is also an excellent refresher for veteran hunters.
All residents and non-residents born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a hunting license.
The course is recommended for motivated students 12 years of age and older with good reading and comprehension skills. Course materials are on a sixth-grade reading level. Only children age 10 and older may take the final exam. Children 12 years old and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
The course is free, but limited to 25 students.
Pre-register online at www.register-ed.com/programs/southcarolina/42-south-carolina-hunter-education-class, or search or SCDNR Hunter Education and then search by ZIP code, 29101.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to the course for all participants. Those needing reasonable accommodations in order to attend and participate should contact the refuge by phone at 843-335-8350 by Sept. 6.
Participants should bring lunch or money for lunch offsite.