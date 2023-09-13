What is your vision for the future of downtown Bishopville?
You are invited to bring your ideas and love for our city and share your ideas during the Downtown Master Plan Workshop set for Tuesday, Sept. 19. This event aims to engage community members, business owners, and visitors in shaping the future vision of downtown Bishopville.
At the heart of this initiative is the question: What is your vision for the future of downtown Bishopville?
The goals of the downtown master plan are to:
- Create a plan and strategic guide for the revitalization of downtown
Create a plan for preserving and using the historic dow
- ntown buildings*
- Provide design recommendations for city-owned lots and alleyways in downtown
- Create guidelines for financial assistance programs to stabilize and enhance downtown buildings
- Provide recommendations for improvements to downtown landscaping and greenspace
- Provide recommendations for economic development opportunities
Our planning consultants, BOUDREAUX, Thomas & Hutton and Fred Delk, want to hear from you as they endeavor to capturing the essence of Bishopville and translate community aspirations into a tangible and actionable Downtown Master Plan.
You are encouraged to participate in the Public Input Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Chappell Park.
We look forward to hearing your ideas for charting a prosperous future for downtown Bishopville!
For more information, please call City Hall at 803 484 5948.