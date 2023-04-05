BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — What a whirlwind March it has been! South Carolina has had warm temperatures one day then below freezing the next. “It is a delight to be travelling again since COVID,” said Catherine Harris, who enjoys organizing tours for local groups.
I was fortunate to be part of the trip to Kentucky’s The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum Answers in Genesis, organized by Harris, who is a retired Lee County probate judge.
Fellow traveler and Bishopville Pilot Club member Carolyn Cumalander said, “Burke Christian Tours is the best way to travel and have fun adventures with family and friends. We met our group in Camden on Wednesday, March, 15 and traveled to Charlotte to spend the night.”
The next morning we were on our way to new places and met a group of travelers from North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. We boarded our large motor coach (friends from Bishopville and Lugoff, as well as 25 new friends we met) and rode through the scenic haze of the Great Smoky Mountains into the Blue Ridge Mountains through the Cumberland Gap.
Our excellent tour guide, Althea Bartlett, played DVDs with the music of the legendary country singers of Tennessee and Kentucky and read inspiring devotions such as, “If you want to walk on water, you have to get out of the boat.” She also related many facts about the history and attractions of the area.
We stopped in Knoxville, TN to visit the Sunsphere, a tourist attraction built in 1982 for the World’s Fair. It cost more than two million dollars to renovate in 2018, and it reminded me of a disco ball, a Golden Globe in the sky. Sunsphere is 266 feet of steel with 75-feet tall, 24 karat gold-tinted glass windows.
When we reached the top, we could see 360 degrees of the city, viewing the Tennessee River, the University of Tennessee, and the Smoky Mountains.
We arrived at our hotel in Georgetown, KY, a beautiful city in the heart of Kentucky bluegrass, around 7 p.m.
Thursday morning, we celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day, wearing our green and visiting the Creation Museum in the town of Petersburg. It was ironic there was a cold rain. The Creation Museum reflected the history and the timeline of the Bible with exhibits, gardens, etc.
Built in 2007 for $27 million, we entered the Garden of Eden, viewed the Tree of Life, and found ourselves in the Dinosaur Den with the models of giant dinosaurs. The average dinosaur depicted was 11 feet tall and 30 feet long. There were holograms of the story of Adam and Eve, the Flood, how the earth was rearranged after the flood, the mountains formed, and the rivers retreated.
After lunch, we boarded the bus to visit The Ark Encounter. The ark was the most massive structure I have ever seen. According to facts from the museum, the Ark is the largest free-standing timber-frame structure in the world. The ark was constructed with 3.1 million board feet of lumber. It is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high, almost the size of two football fields. Made of cedar wood by Amish builders, there are three decks to explore once you board the ark.
Outside of the ark was a restaurant called Emzara’s Kitchen, which is the Jewish name for Noah’s wife. We had a buffet dinner (supper) for less than $20.
Deborah Kennington Boan said, “My grandson Dalton and I had an awesome trip…To see the effort that God made to save Noah’s family from the flood and so much detail that went into the planning of the ship was amazing. The bus and professional driver, Ray Rutherford, may have been Dalton’s favorites. I highly advise this trip for everyone. Noah has always been one of my favorite characters of the Bible.”
The Ark, opened in 2016, has no steps to go from floor to floor but large ramps and elevators. There are sound effects of pounding rain, thunder, and the call of the animals. There are replicas of the living quarters of Noah and his family, along with an indoor garden, a kitchen, and his study/library.
Calla-Gray Brunson, a fifth grade student at Lee Academy said, “When I went to the Ark I had a great time, but that is another story. I rode a camel named Ramses. Its saddle was purple and pink. I told my dad (Curtis) that I wanted to ride that specific one, and when I saw I was next in line I saw that purple saddle. I was so excited and nervous! By the way, it was freezing cold (28 degrees) and windy. I said I wanted to ride a camel and so I did! I even petted a goat. I was excited, scared, happy, nervous, and cold!”
We returned to our hotel after a long day. Saturday morning, we packed and left at 8 a.m. to visit one of the famous national historic sites, Keeneland, a thoroughbred racehorse course and auction farm for horse sales. We learned that Keeneland hosts horse auctions and earns $280 billion a year in horse sales. As we rode through Lexington’s beautiful horse farms, we learned that wooden fences around trees in the middle of the fields were not unusual. They were constructed to protect the horses from rubbing up against the trees.
Hours later we said goodbye to our group and returned to our homes with our spirits and faith renewed. We were moved by the promise of the rainbow blessing.