Eventually I stopped delivering the newspaper because too many subscribers failed to pay their bills. Probably the most memorable situation occurred while I was delivering the paper to the college president’s home. Dr. Budd E. Smith was a wonderful man; everyone admired him.
One afternoon, his little dog bit my leg, and I stopped and asked the lady of the house what I should do. She advised, “Go to the infirmary,” and went back inside with her dog. The bite turned out to be minor.
In the fall, when my college freshman year began, I was a naïve 16, about two years younger than most of the other freshmen. All of the new students were invited across the street from most of the campus to the gymnasium. A get-acquainted activity involved our putting our shoes in the center of the court, where they would be mixed up. Then we had to locate them. Realizing that both of my socks had holes, I removed them and put them in my pocket. I must have looked unusual plowing through the stack of shoes in my bare feet, but no one said anything to me. They were too busy trying to locate their shoes.
I can’t say too many good things about the college personnel! They were wonderful teachers, administrators, and staff members. One person, Mr. Robert Isner, also took a special interest in me. He called me to his office one day and presented me with some much-needed clothes and a suit. It had been donated to the college for its clothing closet because there was a fairly large hole in the back of the coat.
It didn’t make any difference to me! I wore that coat every Sunday to church at the edge of the campus. Dr. J. Dewey Hobbs, Jr., was an excellent pastor. Having made my profession of faith at age 13 in the Methodist Church, I was not baptized until age 16 and given both a certificate and my very first Bible. Sunday School and church were my only outside-of school activities except for one (!) afternoon “date” to a sports event at the edge of the campus.
One of my first college courses had a distinct influence on my life. My high school did not offer chemistry, but that course was on the list of college requirements, so I enrolled in it that fall. Mr. Jerry Reid was my professor; he was a young man, possibly in his first teaching position. I imagine he taught the course well; unfortunately, I just was not an apt learner in that subject.
After the first quiz, which I failed miserably, I talked to him about my concerns, and he kindly offered to tutor me. Each evening after my paper route was finished (about 4:00), I would go to his home (apartment, trailer?) for tutoring. At the end of a session, he would ask, “Now do you understand?” He responded to my typical negative apologetic response by inviting me to return the next day. That routine was repeated day after day, week after week.
I’m not sure I ever passed a quiz, but I have a passing grade (D+) on my transcript! It clearly was a gift from a professor who knew I was doing the best I could and probably would not benefit by repeating the course. He also probably would never have had much of a social life!
It was a lesson learned that has influenced me throughout my professional career. High standards are appropriate for many students. However, unreasonably high standards for me would have resulted in my dropping out of college before I really got started.
Although politicians likely would tend to disagree, a realistic education perspective suggests that our expectations for each student should be based on his or her set of circumstances. Otherwise they are too high for some and too low for others.
Progress should be accorded more value for students whose level of achievement cannot reach the artificial standard. Mr. Reid made my continued education possible. He joins a long list of people who either have opened doors for me or have declined the opportunity to close them. There is a straight line between his willingness to tutor me and my after-school efforts as a teacher.
Miss Bessie Gaddy was another professor who meant a lot to me. I took her Trigonometry course without a high school background — and actually did well. On several occasions she would say in front of the class, “Richard, I’m sure you will know the answers tomorrow, even if you have to stay up all night.” She was right. I was so encouraged by her comments that I would have done almost anything for that veteran teacher.
Indeed, studies suggest that we learn more from people we like, and that certainly was true in my case. Her motivation resulted in my later deciding to major in math (although it didn’t last very long). It also gave me a lesson in encouraging students. There is another straight line from her to my efforts as a teacher.
Naturally I enrolled in courses in Bible, using J. B. Phillips’ Letters to Young Churches and A. T. Robertson’s Harmony of the Gospels (both of which I still have), and saw my horizons in Biblical understanding and interpretation expanded. Once a week we had chapel with assigned seats so absentees could be identified. I doubt that I ever missed any sessions; I was not in the habit of skipping classes or other requirements.
At some point, a group of us traveled to Watauga County (in the mountains of North Carolina) to do some sort of missionary work. It may have been Bible school, or it may have been something else. We were housed in different mountain
homes in the community, and I remember being able to see the ground while looking through the planks of the bedroom floor.
The meals provided by our hosts depended on what fish had been caught or animal trapped. Thus, we often were served squirrel or rabbit and potatoes and biscuits and gravy. The people were wonderful; it’s hard to outdo mountain folks in terms of thoughtfulness.