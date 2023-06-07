The present days of politics remind me of Lee County in the good ole days. Politicians were constantly reminding citizens of the shortcomings of their opponent’s personal life and political service.
There’s a never-changing attitude that takes me back to those old days here in Lee County when campaigning in the negative was positive for politicians.
In those days, politicians took the opportunity of elective office as a way to increase their personal wealth. Even in the present this may be true.
I shall never forget the day that I was in a deep discussion with an elected politician on Main Street in Bishopville. Another elected friend of mine observed this conversation from a distance and later told me that I shouldn’t believe one word out of this man’s mouth.
His opinion of this man was, and I quote, “He was patting you on the shoulder and wetting on your leg at the same time.”
Voter fraud was rampant in the ole days. I remember my mother being really disturbed when our family discovered that her father apparently voted for several years after his death. Elections may have been victorious at the expense of deceased citizens voting absentee.
We have come a long way from the days of split families and neighbors who wouldn’t speak for weeks after elections.
This was just the way it was in the good ole days of Lee County.