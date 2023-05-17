We Americans like to complain about government regulations. A while back, a local store owner in Kentucky complained that environmental regulations require that he dispose of old neon signs in an environmentally safe manner. What he didn’t say was that just a small amount of mercury from one of those discarded neon bulbs could potentially contaminate an entire lake and all the fish that inhabit the lake.
Regulations are needed to maintain order in a civilized society. This is especially true in order to have a functioning market economy. If there were no government regulations, people would make up their own rules and there would be chaos.
Imagine if there were no road signs or traffic lights. There would be gridlock and chaos in most places.
A large and diverse society cannot govern itself. Technological inventions often fly in the face of conventional norms that are established for public safety. Artificial intelligence has now advanced to the stage where it now poses a danger to humans and human intelligence. There are now calls for the regulation of certain types of artificial intelligence.
Man developed and harnessed nuclear power not to provide clean energy for human consumption and industrial development but instead used it to create weapons of mass destruction. Researchers used technological advancements in bacterial virology research not to cure cancer and other diseases but instead to create weapons for germ warfare.
It is now reported that the Ebola Virus and the Corona Virus and other viruses that can potentially destroy mankind were created in laboratories. There’re now renewed calls to regulate and place restrictions on such virology research.
Several months ago there was a nighttime head-on collision between two passenger cars on a narrow two-lane highway in Horry County, South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. The collision which resulted in severe injuries to the passengers in both vehicles occurred because of human error. The driver of the vehicle that sustained the most damage and injuries said he was blinded by the high-intensity headlights of the oncoming vehicle. There have been reports of similar accidents caused by the blinding effects of these new high intensity headlamps.
This is the direct result of a new and unregulated invention that is creating unnecessary perils and safety hazards for motorists all across America. High intensity headlights pose a serious safety hazard at night for other motorists---especially on narrow two lane roads.
And there seems to be no uniformity to these dangerous headlights. Some are the same high intensity lights that are used to frighten deer and other wild animals away from homes at night. These high intensity lights are blinding to the naked eye.
So why are they being marketed and installed on passenger cars and trucks as well as heavy over the road trucks? Several states, including the Commonwealth of Virginia, have introduced legislation to outlaw these kinds of headlights as a hazard, in an effort to ban them on vehicles that travel on public roads.
After passenger cars became widespread across the country, national safety standards were established for headlamps on passenger vehicles used on public roads. This included amperage and lumens standards for passenger cars and trucks as well as large over the road trucks.
Lumens measure how much light is emitted from a light bulb. Lumens and amperage research were used to determine how much of each is acceptable to the human eye without creating a blinding effect.
But these new high intensity headlamps are in direct contravention to previously set national standards. This problem cannot be corrected at the state level because of interstate travel.
At some point there will have to be federal regulatory intervention to correct this hazard. For public safety sake, let’s just hope that it is sooner than later.