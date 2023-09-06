BISHOPVILLE — Lee Academy kicked off their 2023-24 football season strong with a convincing win at home against rival Thomas Sumter by a score of 35-13.
The Cavs scored five touchdowns--three were rushing touchdowns and the other two were passes thrown by quarterback Andrew Bowers. Bowers threw the ball for 94 yards and got two touchdowns in the process. Lance Freidenberger and William West both were on the receiving end of touchdowns.
Bowers also got a rushing touchdown and 54 rushing yards. Deshon Hadden led the team’s running game with 61 rushing yards and one 10-yard touchdown. Bryson Muldrow helped offensively and had 35 rushing yards with one touchdown. The kicker, Kaleb Early, did not miss any of his five extra point attempts.
The Cavaliers defense also didn’t lose a step. Muldrow led the defense with 7 tackles. Aubrey Boyce and Cambell Wilkes were also key parts with 6 and 5 tackles. Wilkes and Trace June both had a sack each.
So it appears that the Cavs aren’t slowing down much after their SCISA 1A State Championship win over Thomas Heyward last season. Even though the Cavs lost 15 senior players in some key positions after graduation, head coach David Rankin is still expecting his squad to return to its consistently winning ways.
And Friday was the beginning. While Rankin was pleased with his team’s performance on the field, he added, “We made some mistakes and we still got a lot to work on.”
It will be exciting to see if this team can match last year’s success as the season unfolds. Stay tuned for results of the Cavs’ away game against Patrick Henry.