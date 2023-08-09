Father God, in your mercies, hear our prayers. We honor you and glorify you. We magnify your name, God. Without you, we can do nothing. But with you, all things are possible.
Father God, we thank you for your love. Father God, we thank you for healing. Thank you for being a mind regulator. Thank you for grace and mercy. Thank you for protection. We know that weapons form but they will never prosper.
Please watch over and keep students, faculty members, parents, staff members, volunteers, bus drivers, teachers administrators, counselors, and all school officials in their respective places. I pray that there is peace in all schools. Let there be love and joy in all schools. Regulate the minds of the parents, provide what they stand in the need of, allow them to call on you because you are our help.
May this school year be successful in academics, conduct, achievements, goals, athletics, missions, visions, test scores and unity. Let every stronghold be removed and oppression be defeated. Allow generational curses to be broken.
We trust you in all things and we know that all things work for our good! God we will continue to trust you in our community, in our families, and in our lives. In Jesus name, amen.