BISHOPVILLE — The 2023 Lee Countywide Back to School Bash, held July 15 at Chappell Park, was another success, thanks to Dr. Tracy Mack and Tomorrow’s Leaders, and a host of volunteers and sponsors. Powell said the event served more than 960 students, who received a variety of school supplies and snack bags.
“I’m really just overwhelmed with joy as I think about the participation of our vendors, parents and students,” Powell said. “What an amazing event! We did it again, Lee County, and in the July heat!”
When asked what was the most memorable moment of the event, Powell replied, “the demonstration of need from the community, as families were waiting before 8 a.m. to participate in the Bash, and the event started at 9 a.m. It is evident that inflation, unemployment, and other socio-economic factors have and continuet to take a toll on Lee County families. This is why Tomorrow’s Leaders plans to continue to be involved in the Bash and other events in Lee County, at some level, for years to come.”
While Tomorrow’s Leaders was the host of the Bash, Powell said it would not have been possible without the support of sponsors and partners, including Martech Research, South Carolina First Steps, Crown Laundry, Coca-Cola Consolidated, City of Bishopville, Lee County Council, Bishopville Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Recreation Department, Lee County EMS and Fire Department and many others. “I just want to give them all a special thanks,” she said.
In addition to sponsors, Powell said she had an “amazing group of volunteers who made sure the process was respectful, smooth, and transparent for our families. Special thanks to Quizzy Wilson, Beshunda Ervin-Sam, Wanda Myers, Dr. Tarsha Cavanugh, Jacquelin Walker, Qushanda Allen, Jaicovielle Fortune, Keishan Scott and Kadesa Davis.”
Fortune, who is the District 4 representative on the Lee County Board of School Trustees, thanked the parents and students who took advantage of the Back to School Bash.
“A huge shout-out to the families for showing up and getting prepared for this new school year,” he said. “Let’s make it a great one!”
Powell said it’s important that the entire community come together to support the county’s students. “Now is not the time to delay, pause, hesitate or be divided,” she said. “Instead, in this season, we must to come together to support Lee County’s future, our students.”