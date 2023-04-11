It’s amazing what is being sold in local gas stations these days. Last week I recounted seeing a kiosk at a local establishment selling cryptocurrency and admitted that I barely even knew what that was. I saw something Monday that is just as high tech and groundbreaking, but also easier to understand. I may not know what a Bitcoin is, but I know sure know a butt when I see it.
As I waited in line to pay for gas, my eyes darted back and forth at the offerings located near the gas station cash register. You had the typical assortment of pills to help keep truckers trucking and keep, um, you know, other folks doing other activities. There was gum, I saw lottery tickets and those little bottles of pretend booze, a display of luminous butt buckets…wait, what? This was something new, I thought. I thought I was acquainted with all the front-loaded impulse-buy stuff, but this was a new one. Maybe some of you are in the know, but I have to admit I had no idea what a luminous butt bucket was or does.
The name could lend itself to two separate directions. It could either be a luminous bucket for plain old butts or a plain old bucket for luminous butts. That riddle will have to be solved later, but I was intent on learning as much about this thing as possible in the time it took the person in front of me to buy their Pick 3 ticket and case of Natty Lite.
“Easy to use,” the display rack promised.
That’s good to know. I don’t know about you, but the last thing I need is some complicated butt contraption. When it comes to a butt, you just want things to be a simple as possible. I don’t want to have to read pages of instructions or look up “how to” videos on YouTube for something like this.
“Hides butts,” was the next selling point.
Again, this seems like a good thing. There are some things we all know exist but none of us wants to see. Whether it’s a luminous bucket that hides plain butts or a plain bucket hiding luminous butts, we are all better off, in my opinion.
“Hides unpleasant odors,” was up next.
I don’t feel the need to expound on this particular point. We all know these things are associated with bad smells.
“Can hold several butts at once.”
OK, that sounds both weird and inaccurate. The thing couldn’t have been much bigger than a coffee mug. How many butts can thing hold?
I had to pay for my gas by that time, so I didn’t get to do further in-the-field research. I don’t know what the things cost and I do have some reservations about the “holding many butts” claim, but on balance, I think this new contraption is probably a good investment. So if you’re a smoker, definitely check it out. You have to put those discarded butts somewhere, everyone can see and smell them in an ashtray and the luminous butt bucket seems like as good an option as any.