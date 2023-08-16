BISHOPVILLE — At their Aug. 8 meeting, Lee County Council gave third and final reading of a contract for closing on the sale of property to an agricultural business that plans to locate here.
Hog Slat is “a retail business that operates primarily in the area of agriculture, working with poultry and hog farms and other livestock,” County Administrator Alan Watkins told council. “They provide a lot of feed, equipment and things of that nature…They do a healthy business and will provide four or five jobs as well as benefit local farmers who won’t have to travel so far to get what they need.”
Watkins said council actually authorized the sale of the property, located adjacent to the James Industrial Park on Highway 341, more than a year ago. The county agreed then to sell 1.47 acres for $40,000 to the company.
“Today we’re authorizing the contract for the closing on the sale,” he said. “After this, they should be ready to move forward with construction of that building.”
According to its website, Hog Slat, Inc. is the largest construction contractor and manufacturer of hog production equipment in the United States with approximately 1,000 people directly employed and an additional 1,400 subcontractors working on the company’s construction projects. Hog Slat and its subsidiaries have constructed turnkey swine and poultry units for both family farms and large corporate farm entities in the United States.
Hog Slat also sells equipment packages to customers who choose to construct their own facilities, both domestically and internationally. In addition to construction services, Hog Slat maintains a network of more than 90 retail store locations throughout the U.S. to supply local pork and poultry growers with a complete selection of parts and equipment needed to support their operations.
Council Chairman said the new business will also “help some with the tax base in Lee County.”
In other business, council:
• awarded a bid for replacement of the roof at EMS headquarters to Gardner Roofing of Hartsville for the price of $236,000;
• appointed Councilmember Jackie Josey to the Santee Wateree RTA Board;
• received committee reports and the administrator’s report. Watkins said the lights are up and on at Exit 116 on Interstate 20. “The sidewalks are finished and the lights are on,” he said. “It looks really good and we’re working with DOT to keep the grass cut out there on a regular schedule because we’ve made a big investment. You know, there’s no need to paint your house and then you don’t cut your yard.”
In addition, the administrator gave council updates on several projects currently being worked on in the county. Watkins said updates and renovations at EMS headquarters are almost complete. “Besides the roof, they’re putting down the flooring now and we’ll be able to move the furnishings into the new rooms and get everything set up shortly,” Watkins said. “Then we plan to have an open house and ribbon-cutting to let everyone come out and see what all has been done. The employees are very excited and we’re looking forward to wrapping it up.”
The tennis courts being constructed at Chappell Park should be completed soon, he added. “I’m hoping in the next three weeks that project is going to come together,” Watkins said. “I’m pushing because I know everybody wants to see that project completed, as well.”
The county has also been working on an addition to the coroner’s office, he said. “We’ll be ordering coolers to give additional capacity to the coroner’s office,” Watkins said. “If you have an incident with multiple fatalities, we want to make sure we have enough capacity to cover those times.”
Lee County Council meets on the second Tuesday of the month on the second floor of the Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Meetings are open to the public.