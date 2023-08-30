Santee-Lynches Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications. The Sumter County HOME Consortium offers relief for rent payments for households experiencing a financial crisis impacting their housing. Financial assistance is available to help with rent to provide stability and prevent homelessness during a financial crisis.
The Consortium’s goal is to assist those who are low to moderate income and reside in the four county region of Clarendon, Lee, Kershaw or Sumter.
You must meet one of the following criteria:
- 18 years or older
- Married
- Military veteran or
- At least one dependent
In addition, you must meet household income requirements by HUD
To apply and find out more information, visit www.santeelynchescog.org/TBRA
You can also call Shekia Harvin at 803-774-1311 or email sharvin@slcog.org.