Coming off the program’s first appearance in the American Legion World Series last summer, the Kershaw County Post 17 Senior American Legion baseball team will hold tryouts for the 2023 summer season from Monday through Wednesday, May 22-24, beginning at 5 p.m. at American Legion Park in Camden.
Coached by Stephen Carmon, the 17ers will be part of a new Midlands-area league this year along with Richland Post 6, Lexington, West Columbia and Chapin-Newberry.
The first regular season game is slated for Wednesday, May 31.
Any player interested in trying out for the team and whose high school squad is still playing in the postseason may try out for the 17ers following the completion of the high school campaign.