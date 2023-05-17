BISHOPVILLE — Big fun. New friends. Get to know Daisy Girl Scouts!
Girls in grades K5 through first, and pre-kindergarten (going into K5 in the fall of 2023) are invited to join. “Daisy” is the initial level of Girl Scouting. Named for Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low, a Daisy Girl Scout is in kindergarten and first grade (around ages 5-7).
What do Daisies do? They find their friendships, discover their joy; know their power, grow social skills. Daisy Girl Scouts earn badges, plan short excursions, participate in product sales, find ways to practice kindness and bravery, discover how to help their community and make the world a better place!
For more information, contact Doris Winstead, Primary Troop Leader of Girl Scout Troop 198, at daisyjoe2001@yahoo.com or call 803-428-7536.
“All girls in kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome to join Girl Scouts,” Winstead said. “And we always need adult volunteers. Come join the fun and make a difference in the life of a Girl Scout.”