BISHOPVILLE — Engaging. Dynamic. Entertaining. Inspirational. Motivating. Those are just a few of the words that describe Dr. Kenston Griffin and the presentation he gave last week to Lee County School District (LCSD) teachers and staff to kick off the new school year.
On Aug. 9, all LCSD staff members were welcomed to the start of the 2023-2024 school year with the annual opening of schools convocation that featured Griffin, one of the nation’s most sought after keynote speakers, a best-selling author and a top performing trainer and coach. Dr. Griffin is internationally known throughout corporate, educational, federal/judicial and non-profit organizations for his award-winning addresses that are not only inspiring, but transforming. And he didn’t disappoint here in Lee County.
His aim is to “educate across the globe by raising one’s awareness in every field of human endeavor.”
With the theme of “Igniting My Passion and Commitment,” Griffin consistently pushes the boundaries of conventional thinking and is recognized for his exceptional presentations in various divisions, including corporate, education, federal and non-profit.
LCSD Superintendent Bernard McDaniel welcomed Griffin. “We’re extremely excited to have Dr. Griffin address our faculty and staff,” McDaniel said. “Our expectations for this opening professional development meeting are to motivate, encourage and to begin the school year with our educators on a positive note. We plan to take the excitement of this gathering into next week when our students arrive.”
Griffin, who blended humor and plenty of interaction in his presentation, asked the audience of educators, “how are we going to make this school year better than we’ve ever had before? What is it that we’re going to do? How are we going to rise up and make sure this school year is the best yet?”
He then shared the keys to having a “stellar school year,” which include: keep students first; understand, support and embrace the vision; believe that every student can achieve; accountability; effective communication; leverage the data, don’t hide behind it; and don’t forget to ignite your passion.
Being kind and supportive to everyone who works in the district, no matter their position, is important, Griffin said, adding, “because if you really want to have true test scores increasing, enhanced math and reading proficiency and retain the people who are so hard to recruit—every now and then you have to say a few things, including ‘thank you’ and ‘I’m sorry.’ People don’t remember so much what you say but how you made them feel.”
And if you really want to “ignite the passion,” Griffin said, “then you’ve got to not leave out the bus driver or the teacher’s assistant or the cafeteria staff or the maintenance team or district office staff. Every single ‘body’ is important. If we really want test scores and culture to change, sometimes we’ve got to change. If you really want to go from average to awesome, you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror first.”
Griffin reminded those present that “if you start your school year out strong, limited things will go wrong…I don’t necessarily care what your job title is, but I would encourage you to do it in excellence. Because that puts you at a point where you can have success.”
He also encouraged educators and staff to take care of themselves. “If you’re not healthy, your school can’t be healthy,” Griffin said. “And our children deserve the best.”
Dr. Griffin attained his bachelor’s degree from Livingstone College, completed his master’s degree in an impressive one year at the University of South Carolina, and his doctorate from Wilberforce University. As the Founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communication (DBC), Inc., Griffin and the DBC team is a full service consulting firm specializing in Proprietary Assessments, Professional/Organizational Development, Process Improvement, and Executive Coaching.
The DBC team has worked with many exceptional organizations, including Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, Verizon, National Collegiate Athletic Association, the National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Education Association, American Public Transportation Association, United Ways, YMCA of the USA, Boys and Girls Club of America, and more than100 colleges, universities, K-12 institutions and other organizations.
Following the opening session with the faculty and staff of Lee County schools, Griffin conducted a session, “The Power of Effective Leadership” with school administrators.