BISHOPVILLE — Community leaders and a very special volunteer were recognized June 25 for their contributions to Bishopville and Lee County.
Former Bishopville mayor Grady Brown and city councilman Ennis Bryant, along with Ronnie Williams, who has volunteered much of his time over the years for projects in both Bishopville and Lee County, were all honored during an Open House for the S.C. Cotton Museum.
Brown was presented with the Order of the Palmetto, which recognizes lifetime achievement and service by a South Carolina resident.
Bryant was presented with a House Resolution from the S.C. General Assembly, commending him for 35 years of dedicated public service as a member of the Bishopville City Council.
Williams received the Order of the Silver Crescent, the state’s most prestigious service award, which recognizes an individual’s community service and volunteerism on the local level.
Rep. Will Wheeler, who represents District 50, presented each with the awards, beginning with Bryant, who worked for many years as an educator and coach in Virginia and throughout South Carolina, and also served as an administrator at Bishopville High, West Florence High and Lee Central High schools.
“His civic and community service is extensive and of long standing,” Wheeler said. “He has had a tremendous impact on some many lives—as a coach, principal, member of city council…Mr. Bryant has always been somebody you could turn to and say, ‘Coach, what do we do now?’ Everybody in this room knows how important you are to this community.”
In addition to his many years on city council, Bryant also served as chairman of the Bishopville Election Commission and of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce. He co-founded and served as past president of the Lee County Medical Practice. Bryant was a founding member of the CareFirst Carolina Mobile Dental Foundation, a member of the Pee Dee Community Health Board; served as president of Lee County Little League Baseball, Inc., served with the Pee Dee Area Council on Aging and is a former member of the First Citizens Bank Board of Directors.
When it was time to recognize Brown, Wheeler said “this one is going to be a little hard. The mayor, Grady Brown, has been a big part of my life since I was a young fella. I distinctly remember sitting on a little stool in his barber chair because I wasn’t tall enough sit in the regular chair getting my first haircut—that’s how long I’ve known Grady Brown.”
After having served in public office for the past seven years, in the same seat as Brown, Wheeler told Brown that he now knows “the level of dedication you’ve put in during 44 years of service. That’s 32 years of legislative service, eight years of county council and then four years on city council…After having served myself for seven years in the House, you understand about having to make decisions that aren’t always easy. There are many times you have to choose between two bad options; anybody who’s served in a leadership role knows that. And somebody’s gonna hate you for it, no matter how you vote.”
Wheeler said Brown had “32 years of that. Anybody who thinks it’s easy, or that it didn’t come with some white hair attached to it—I promise you, it’s not and it does. That’s what Grady has given for all of those years. It’s a tremendous sacrifice and we are so thankful to you. To come back after your service in the House and take on the role as mayor, and to see what we’ve seen get accomplished in the past four years, you’ve done a tremendous job. I’m so proud and honored to present you with the Order of the Palmetto.”
Brown, who represented Lee and Sumter counties in District 50 in the S.C. House of Representatives for three decades, is the founder of two family-operated businesses in Bishopville. He served in the S.C. Air National Guard and still hosts a weekly beach music radio show every Sunday night.
The final recognition was a surprise to the recipient. Wheeler presented Ronnie Williams, who was serving as emcee of the event, with the state’s Order of the Silver Crescent.
“Ronnie looks surprised so I think we might have pulled it off,” Wheeler told the audience as he began his remarks. “Ronnie, you have been a tremendous resource for this community….You’ve been a big part of making so many things happen, getting so many things that our people need.”
Williams, a decorated Vietnam veteran, served as Bishopville’s fire chief for many years.
“While employed by the city, he became involved in every possible need in the community,” said Jerry Law in her nomination letter. “He never wanted or took credit for all his hard work as a volunteer.”
Since he retired several years ago, Williams has become even more involved in the community and spends the majority of his time helping others, Law said. The list of projects he has been involved with is long and includes supervising restoration of the Opera House, Lee County Chamber of Commerce and City Hall, working to get the Merci Boxcar moved to Bishopville, establishing the Memorial Park downtown, helping organize recognition for Lee County natives Major James Capers and Felix “Doc” Blanchard, co-founding the Lee County Veterans Museum and much, much more.
“His actions throughout his life have improved the quality of life for individuals and our community. He is an outstanding leader and we are blessed to have him in Bishopville. Ronnie has accomplished so much through selfless dedication, countless hours and tireless efforts. He takes on challenges, leads others and never seeks glory or recognition for the work he does.”
Wheeler also recognized Law, who, he said, spent weeks making sure all of the awards would be ready in time for the celebration. “There are so many ways to serve,” Wheeler said. “Whether it’s in government, whether it’s through this museum or through a church or school—whatever it may be—it can have a tremendous impact on people’s lives, young and old.”
