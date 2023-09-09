NWBNWS OBIT BUDGET Sep 9, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sun Journal obit budget Sept. 9, 2023PAIDJudy Roberts (photo) Richard MercerDEATH NOTICES Miriam BoyleWilliam Fillingame Barbara Ledwell-SmithRachel McCotterRena OuterbridgeRose SandersClarence SuttonEarl Yopp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Football Player of the Week Winner Football Player of the Week Poll Results Local Events