BISHOPVILLE — The Lee County Arts Council (LCAC) has announced the schedule for the 2023-24 Ruth Josey Bell Performing Arts Series and it’s going to be another great season!
LCAC Chairman Zack Medlin said the series will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a wine and cheese reception prior to the performance of the popular Second Nature Band.
Second Nature is an 8-member group from Camden that delights audiences throughout the Southeast with a versatile repertoire that features R&B, Top 40 and beach music, Medlin said.
This year’s performing arts series will also include The Plantation Singers, harpist Kipper Edens Ackerman and two USC School of Music performances, he said. “That gives us a total of five concerts for the 2023-2024 series,” Medlin said.
The Plantation Singers will perform on Thursday, Nov. 16. “They are one of the Southeast’s most popular a capella and percussion singing groups from the Low Country,” Medlin said. “The Plantation Singers play an important role in the preservation of the Gullah spirituals.”
Kipper Ackerman is a classically trained harpist who has performed at the Sumter Opera House, weddings, private parties and concerts since 1990. She performs for audiences throughout the Southeast and enjoys sharing stories of her journey, as well.
Ackerman is the Director of Music at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Sumter and is the director of The Sounds of Grace, a non-profit organization with a mission of bringing peace and healing through music in healthcare and hospice facilities and in special needs classrooms. That concert will be Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
All concerts will be held at the Bishopville Opera House, located at 109 N. Main St., and begin at 7 p.m.
“We believe the series continues to be a vital arm of activity for the cultural development of our community,” Medlin said. “If you have not participated in the past, we urge you to consider supporting this series now. To all who renew their support through your membership and attendance, we thank you.”
Levels of membership and sponsorship vary, and range from $100 for a season ticket to the $1,000 Endower level, which gives you eights season tickets. “There are several levels of membership in between,” Medlin said. “And all levels of giving allow you to honor or memorialize a loved one.”
In addition, you can sponsor one of the performances, Medlin said. “You or your business will be listed in the program, local newspaper, have signage at the Opera House and receive tickets for the concert,” he said.
Individual series tickets for all five performances are only $100. Tickets for individual performances are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. “Remember, students are always admitted free to these concerts,” Medlin said. “We are so very fortunate to be able to enjoy these talented artists in our own backyard. So get your tickets today!”
For more information about the 2023-2024 Ruth Josey Bell Performing Arts Series and how you can support it, contact the Bishopville Opera House at 803-484-5090 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.